Thrilling Sports Weekend: Upsets and Historic Triumphs

A captivating weekend of sports featured a shocking defeat for Carlos Alcaraz at ATP Finals, Lionel Messi's Inter Miami exit from MLS playoffs, and Chris Sale's Cy Young nomination. Additionally, Jeremy Roenick entered the Hockey Hall of Fame, while Ohtani and Judge headlined MVP finalist lists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2024 13:28 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 13:28 IST
A dramatic turn of events at the ATP Finals saw Carlos Alcaraz unexpectedly defeated by Casper Ruud, presenting challenges for Alcaraz as he strives to claim the year-end title in tennis.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi's Inter Miami faced a sudden exit from the MLS playoffs, despite an otherwise stellar season. FIFA's decision to give Miami a shortcut to the Club World Cup has drawn significant interest.

Elsewhere in sports, Chris Sale and Tarik Skubal were named Cy Young Award finalists, marking a significant achievement in baseball. Jeremy Roenick's induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame highlighted a weekend filled with remarkable milestones.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

