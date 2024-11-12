Thrilling Sports Weekend: Upsets and Historic Triumphs

A dramatic turn of events at the ATP Finals saw Carlos Alcaraz unexpectedly defeated by Casper Ruud, presenting challenges for Alcaraz as he strives to claim the year-end title in tennis.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi's Inter Miami faced a sudden exit from the MLS playoffs, despite an otherwise stellar season. FIFA's decision to give Miami a shortcut to the Club World Cup has drawn significant interest.

Elsewhere in sports, Chris Sale and Tarik Skubal were named Cy Young Award finalists, marking a significant achievement in baseball. Jeremy Roenick's induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame highlighted a weekend filled with remarkable milestones.

(With inputs from agencies.)