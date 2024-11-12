Thrilling Sports Weekend: Upsets and Historic Triumphs
A captivating weekend of sports featured a shocking defeat for Carlos Alcaraz at ATP Finals, Lionel Messi's Inter Miami exit from MLS playoffs, and Chris Sale's Cy Young nomination. Additionally, Jeremy Roenick entered the Hockey Hall of Fame, while Ohtani and Judge headlined MVP finalist lists.
A dramatic turn of events at the ATP Finals saw Carlos Alcaraz unexpectedly defeated by Casper Ruud, presenting challenges for Alcaraz as he strives to claim the year-end title in tennis.
Meanwhile, Lionel Messi's Inter Miami faced a sudden exit from the MLS playoffs, despite an otherwise stellar season. FIFA's decision to give Miami a shortcut to the Club World Cup has drawn significant interest.
Elsewhere in sports, Chris Sale and Tarik Skubal were named Cy Young Award finalists, marking a significant achievement in baseball. Jeremy Roenick's induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame highlighted a weekend filled with remarkable milestones.
