Crunch Time: World Cup Qualifiers Shakeup

Australia hosts Saudi Arabia in a pivotal World Cup qualifier in Melbourne, reflecting the tense battle for automatic qualification to the 2026 tournament. Both teams have endured lackluster starts, prompting coaching changes. Tony Popovic took charge of the Socceroos, while Saudi Arabia rehired Herve Renard for a second term.

The Samurai Blue of Japan and South Korea continue their campaigns to secure an early lead in their groups. Coach Hajime Moriyasu of Japan remains wary despite a strong position, as upcoming away matches could be challenging.

South Korea, leading Group B, is cautious about managing star player Son Heung-min's involvement due to a recent injury. The qualifiers see the competition heat up with teams like Iran and Uzbekistan in commanding positions within Group A.

