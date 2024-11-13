Left Menu

Crunch Time: World Cup Qualifiers Shakeup

Australia faces Saudi Arabia in a decisive World Cup qualifier in Melbourne. Both teams have made coaching changes, aiming to improve their sputtering starts. Japan and South Korea focus on maintaining their lead in their respective groups, with key players being managed cautiously due to injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 13-11-2024 08:50 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 08:50 IST
Crunch Time: World Cup Qualifiers Shakeup
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia hosts Saudi Arabia in a pivotal World Cup qualifier in Melbourne, reflecting the tense battle for automatic qualification to the 2026 tournament. Both teams have endured lackluster starts, prompting coaching changes. Tony Popovic took charge of the Socceroos, while Saudi Arabia rehired Herve Renard for a second term.

The Samurai Blue of Japan and South Korea continue their campaigns to secure an early lead in their groups. Coach Hajime Moriyasu of Japan remains wary despite a strong position, as upcoming away matches could be challenging.

South Korea, leading Group B, is cautious about managing star player Son Heung-min's involvement due to a recent injury. The qualifiers see the competition heat up with teams like Iran and Uzbekistan in commanding positions within Group A.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

 Global
2
Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

 Global
3
Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

 Global
4
Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024