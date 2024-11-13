Left Menu

Australia Gears Up for 2026 Women's Asian Cup Spectacle

Australia will host the 2026 Women's Asian Cup from March 1 to 21, with matches in Sydney, Perth, and the Gold Coast. The 12-team tournament follows Australia's successful co-hosting of the 2023 Women's World Cup. Key host cities include Sydney, Perth, and Gold Coast, while Melbourne was excluded due to scheduling conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 13-11-2024 10:57 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 10:57 IST
The countdown to the 2026 Women's Asian Cup has officially begun, with Australia set to host the prestigious tournament from March 1 to 21. Organizers confirmed that matches will be staged across five venues in Sydney, Perth, and the Gold Coast.

In what is hailed as the most significant soccer event since the co-hosted 2023 Women's World Cup, fans can expect thrilling encounters spread across Stadium Australia, Western Sydney Stadium, and Perth Stadium, with the Gold Coast Stadium also joining the action.

Although Melbourne, known for its sporting enthusiasm, was left off the host city list due to existing domestic competition schedules, Football Australia remains optimistic about the potential to expand soccer's reach, particularly in Queensland.

(With inputs from agencies.)

