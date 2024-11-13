Left Menu

Oman's Triumph Tightens ICC League 2 Race

Oman's dominant win over the Netherlands in the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 series narrows the gap among top five teams. Stand-in captain Jatinder Singh's strategic moves and the success of spin bowlers were pivotal, escalating Oman to the top-four in the points table, creating a tense competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2024 12:54 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 12:54 IST
Oman's Triumph Tightens ICC League 2 Race
Oman Cricket Team (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Oman

In a thrilling display at the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2, Oman clinched a narrow victory over the Netherlands, intensifying the race among the top five teams, with only two points separating them. With a third of the cycle completed, Oman's recent performance highlights their growing potential.

Led by acting captain Jatinder Singh, Oman showcased stellar fielding at the Academy Ground in Al-Amerat, defending a modest total of 155. Spin bowlers were the cornerstone of this success, with Aamir Kaleem spearheading the attack, claiming four wickets for 24 runs, supported effectively by Shakeel Ahmad and Siddharth Bukkapatnam.

The win positions Oman closely behind the Netherlands in the standings, both teams sharing 14 points. The Dutch, post their World Cup triumphs, struggled on the slow Middle-Eastern pitches, a crucial factor in Oman's clean sweep. As teams strategize for the next tri-series, the stakes climb higher for automatic World Cup Qualifier spots.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

 Global
2
Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

 Global
3
Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

 Global
4
Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024