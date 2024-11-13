Oman's Triumph Tightens ICC League 2 Race

In a thrilling display at the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2, Oman clinched a narrow victory over the Netherlands, intensifying the race among the top five teams, with only two points separating them. With a third of the cycle completed, Oman's recent performance highlights their growing potential.

Led by acting captain Jatinder Singh, Oman showcased stellar fielding at the Academy Ground in Al-Amerat, defending a modest total of 155. Spin bowlers were the cornerstone of this success, with Aamir Kaleem spearheading the attack, claiming four wickets for 24 runs, supported effectively by Shakeel Ahmad and Siddharth Bukkapatnam.

The win positions Oman closely behind the Netherlands in the standings, both teams sharing 14 points. The Dutch, post their World Cup triumphs, struggled on the slow Middle-Eastern pitches, a crucial factor in Oman's clean sweep. As teams strategize for the next tri-series, the stakes climb higher for automatic World Cup Qualifier spots.

(With inputs from agencies.)