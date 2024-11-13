Sporting Roundup: From Boxing Showdowns to Hall of Fame Honors

In the world of boxing, Jake Paul aims to make a mark by challenging veteran Mike Tyson before setting his sights on Canelo Alvarez, potentially redefining his boxing career. The showdown with Tyson kicks off in Arlington, Texas, as fans anticipate a riveting display of skill.

Over in basketball, the Golden State Warriors played host to the Dallas Mavericks, witnessing Stephen Curry's stunning performance, highlighted by a 37-point tally. Meanwhile, the Winnipeg Jets continued to dominate the NHL scene, boasting a historic record as the fastest team to 15 wins.

The soccer world faced controversy as Bev Priestman will not return as coach of Canada's women's team after a drone scandal. Meanwhile, cornerback Deommodore Lenoir signed a lucrative five-year contract extension with the San Francisco 49ers, further enhancing the week's sporting highlights.

