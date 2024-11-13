India's Golden Victory in Air Rifle Spirals to New Heights

In a thrilling display of marksmanship, Olympian Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Sanjeeta Das secured a gold medal for India in the 10m air rifle mixed team event at the World University Shooting Championship. Making their country proud, they overcame a formidable South Korean duo.

Aishwary, after earlier setbacks in men's events, found redemption in the mixed team category. Together with Sanjeeta, he clinched the gold with a nail-biting 17-15 victory over South Korea's Kim Hyobeen and Lee Junhwan.

The event saw participation from 220 shooters across 23 countries, hosted by Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies, and highlighted India's growing prowess in shooting sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)