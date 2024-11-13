Left Menu

India's Golden Victory in Air Rifle Spirals to New Heights

India claimed a gold medal in the 10m air rifle mixed team event at the World University Shooting Championship, thanks to Olympian Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Sanjeeta Das. They overcame South Korea in a thrilling final, marking India's third gold at the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2024 14:05 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 14:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling display of marksmanship, Olympian Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Sanjeeta Das secured a gold medal for India in the 10m air rifle mixed team event at the World University Shooting Championship. Making their country proud, they overcame a formidable South Korean duo.

Aishwary, after earlier setbacks in men's events, found redemption in the mixed team category. Together with Sanjeeta, he clinched the gold with a nail-biting 17-15 victory over South Korea's Kim Hyobeen and Lee Junhwan.

The event saw participation from 220 shooters across 23 countries, hosted by Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies, and highlighted India's growing prowess in shooting sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

