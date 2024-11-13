Left Menu

Amandeep Johl, A New Era at PGTI Helm

Amandeep Johl has been appointed as CEO of the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) from January 2025, succeeding Uttam Singh Mundy. With nearly 34 years in golf, Johl's experience is expected to propel PGTI's growth. Former cricketer Kapil Dev recently became PGTI President.

Updated: 13-11-2024 15:42 IST
  • India

Amandeep Johl has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), starting from January 2025. A seasoned veteran in Indian golf, Johl brings a wealth of experience and a deep-rooted history in the sport to his new role.

The announcement follows the June appointment of cricket legend Kapil Dev as President of PGTI. Kapil Dev praised Johl's longstanding commitment and insight into golf, expressing confidence in PGTI's expanded reach under Johl's leadership. Johl succeeds Uttam Singh Mundy, who has been pivotal in PGTI's development since its inception.

Leading up to his official start date, Johl will work closely with Mundy during a transitional period. Widely recognized for his contributions to the golf scene in India and beyond, Johl's leadership is highly anticipated as PGTI aims to strengthen its global presence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

