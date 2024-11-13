Left Menu

Delhi Sports School: Nurturing the Next Generation of Olympians

Chief Minister Atishi and senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia visited Delhi Sports School to examine its facilities. They discussed training, nutrition, and the school's innovative focus on sports as education. The school, established in 2015, aims to boost India's Olympic tally with world-class amenities.

Updated: 13-11-2024 22:17 IST
  • India

Chief Minister Atishi and AAP leader Manish Sisodia visited Delhi Sports School on Wednesday to evaluate the institution's sports facilities, engaging directly with students to discuss training and nutrition aspects. Their interaction comes as part of an innovative focus on elevating sports as a core component of education.

Both leaders shared a meal with the students, highlighting how the government's mission is to foster an environment prioritizing athletic excellence. Atishi emphasized that sports is perceived as a fundamental aspect of education at the school, which promises to equip students with the skills required for international success.

Founded in 2015, Delhi Sports School offers training in ten Olympic sports with modern amenities designed to cultivate talent. Sisodia expressed that witnessing the school's growth is an emotional experience, highlighting its potential to improve India's Olympic performance through early and top-quality training initiatives.

