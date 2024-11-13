Left Menu

Tilak Varma's Stellar Century Lifts India to Commanding Total Against South Africa

In a thrilling match at Centurion, Tilak Varma's phenomenal century propelled India to a formidable 219/6 against South Africa. Despite an early setback, India's innings was powered by key partnerships, setting a challenging target of 220 for the Proteas. Tilak remained unbeaten with 107 runs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2024 22:41 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 22:41 IST
Tilak Varma (Picture: X/@BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
In Centurion, Tilak Varma's sensational century played a crucial role in lifting India to an imposing 219/6 in their clash against South Africa on Wednesday. The left-handed batsman achieved his maiden century in this format, driving India to a formidable position in the match.

The Proteas, having opted to bowl first after winning the toss, faced a backlash from their decision. Despite a positive start with Marco Jansen dismissing Sanju Samson on the second ball, South Africa's bowling attack struggled to disassemble crucial Indian partnerships. Abhishek Sharma notably supported the innings with an explosive 50 from 25 balls, complementing Varma's robust 107-run knock.

India's innings witnessed fluctuating fortunes with Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya unable to make substantial contributions. However, Tilak and Rinku Singh stabilized the innings with a vital 58-run stand, further bolstered by Ramandeep Singh's brisk cameo of 15 runs. The determined partnerships steered India past the 200-run mark, ending at 219/6, leaving South Africa with a challenging target of 220 to secure a series lead. Key figures for South Africa included bowlers Andile Simelane and Keshav Maharaj, each taking two wickets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

