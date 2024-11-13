Left Menu

Greg Maffei Steps Down as Liberty Media CEO, Paving New Paths for F1

Greg Maffei will step down as CEO of Liberty Media at year's end, transitioning to an adviser role. Maffei played a pivotal role in acquiring Formula 1 in 2017, boosting its popularity. John Malone will become interim CEO. Liberty Media is under DOJ investigation concerning Andretti Global's bid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Englewood | Updated: 13-11-2024 23:25 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 23:25 IST
Greg Maffei Steps Down as Liberty Media CEO, Paving New Paths for F1
  • Country:
  • United States

Greg Maffei, the president and chief executive of Liberty Media, will step down from his role at the end of the year. This announcement follows Liberty Media's significant expansion of its motor sports portfolio with acquisitions like Formula 1 and MotoGP.

Maffei, who joined in 2017 following the takeover of F1, highlighted tremendous growth opportunities, especially after the popularity surge driven by Netflix's 'Drive To Survive'. The United States, a focal point in this expansion, now hosts three F1 races annually, with the Las Vegas Grand Prix upcoming.

Additionally, Liberty Media faces a U.S. Justice Department investigation regarding Andretti Global's potential entry into the F1 circuit. John Malone will assume interim CEO responsibilities, ensuring ongoing strategic operations and expansions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

 Global
2
U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

 Global
3
Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

 Global
4
Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building a Fairer Future: How Economic Mobility Beliefs Shape Education Support

From Risk to Revenue: Stabilizing Mining Investments in High-Potential Developing Nations

Empowering Women, Supporting Children: The Urgent Need for Childcare Solutions in Uganda

Ethiopia’s Path to Green Competitiveness: Adapting Key Sectors for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024