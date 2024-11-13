India Hosts 4th National Finswimming Championship

The Underwater Sports Federation Of India (USFI), in collaboration with the Physical Education Foundation of India and recognized by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, is set to host the 4th National Finswimming Championship at Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee Swimming Pool Complex, New Delhi, from November 15 to 17.

During a pre-event press conference at the International Youth Hostel, Dr. Tapan Panigrahi, Secretary of USFI, revealed that the championship is expected to see participation from 28 state units and over 400 districts across India, totaling more than 1,500 athletes competing in 186 events for 558 medal positions across various age and gender categories.

Dr. Panigrahi, a Dronacharya Awardee and Lifetime International Swim Coach, emphasized that finswimming, a new competitive swimming form, is gaining popularity worldwide. He noted that USFI is working to elevate this sport in India, aiming for potential Olympic recognition, and that finswimming offers a strategic training opportunity for competitive swimmers.

USFI held its inaugural National Finswimming Championship in Ponda, Goa, in 2021, with participation from 766 athletes across 21 states. The second championship in 2022 at Pune Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex saw 981 swimmers, and the third in 2023 had nearly 1,200 participants, indicating growing acceptance and enthusiasm for the sport.

