Sarfaraz Khan's Fitness Woes: Border-Gavaskar Trophy Dreams Hang in Balance

During India's practice session at the WACA, middle-order batter Sarfaraz Khan was hit on the elbow, causing some concern over his fitness.

Footage from Fox Cricket displayed Sarfaraz stepping out of the nets, clutching his arm in discomfort. Despite the grim picture, sources confirm there's no need for an MRI scan, indicating the injury isn't severe.

His potential inclusion in the squad depends on Rohit Sharma's availability as he remains in Mumbai due to familial responsibilities.

This opens the possibility for KL Rahul to partner Yashasvi Jaiswal, creating space for Sarfaraz in the middle order. The upcoming series will be a critical test for Sarfaraz, as he faces a highly effective Australian attack on their home turf.

Sarfaraz made his Test debut earlier this year and has scored 371 runs across six matches. Yet, apart from an impressive hundred in Bengaluru, he has struggled to stay consistent against New Zealand.

As India prepares for the challenging conditions in Australia, Sarfaraz must elevate his game to meet the demands of the fast pitches and formidable bowlers.

(With inputs from agencies.)