Champions Trophy Makes Grand Tour Amid Scheduling Controversy

The Champions Trophy, launched on a tour of Pakistan by the International Cricket Council (ICC), is navigating challenges, with no final schedule announced for the tournament.

The ICC trophy was brought to Pakistan to build anticipation despite India's refusal to travel to the country for the event. This has left questions about where the matches will be played and if the traditional rivals will face off.

Former Pakistan Test captain Moin Khan remarked on the incongruity of the trophy tour without a set schedule, echoing fans' anticipation for clarity on the tournament's plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)