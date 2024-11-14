Left Menu

Champions Trophy Makes Grand Tour Amid Scheduling Controversy

The ICC's Champions Trophy has embarked on a tour of Pakistan but lacks a final schedule. The event faces challenges as India refuses to compete in the country, creating uncertainty. The trophy tour aims to build excitement ahead of the tournament, set for early next year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 14-11-2024 21:27 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 21:27 IST
Champions Trophy Makes Grand Tour Amid Scheduling Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Champions Trophy, launched on a tour of Pakistan by the International Cricket Council (ICC), is navigating challenges, with no final schedule announced for the tournament.

The ICC trophy was brought to Pakistan to build anticipation despite India's refusal to travel to the country for the event. This has left questions about where the matches will be played and if the traditional rivals will face off.

Former Pakistan Test captain Moin Khan remarked on the incongruity of the trophy tour without a set schedule, echoing fans' anticipation for clarity on the tournament's plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024