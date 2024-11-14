China's Last-Gasp Victory Revives World Cup Dreams

In a dramatic turn of events, China's national football team reignites its World Cup qualification ambitions with a narrow 1-0 win against Bahrain in Riffa. Zhang Yuning emerged as the hero, scoring in the 91st minute, just moments after Bahrain's potential leading goal was disallowed by VAR for offside.

This crucial victory elevates China to six points, drawing them level with competitors Australia and Saudi Arabia in Group C's standings and trailing group leaders Japan by four points. Simultaneously, South Korea tightened their grip on Group B's top position by defeating Kuwait 3-1, while Iran survived a testy match to edge out North Korea 3-2 in Group A.

The Asian qualifiers are heating up as the top two teams in each group secure automatic spots in the 2026 finals set for North America. With the competition reaching its halfway point, China revitalizes their bid for their first World Cup appearance since 2002, setting the stage for high-stakes matches as they vie for advancement.

