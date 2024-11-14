Left Menu

Indian Women's Hockey Team Thrashes Thailand 13-0 in Asian Champions Trophy

The Indian Women's Hockey Team secured a commanding 13-0 victory over Thailand in their third group stage match of the Bihar Women's Asian Champions Trophy Rajgir 2024. Deepika's five goals spearheaded India's win, which highlighted their aggressive gameplay and defensive prowess, sealing their superiority throughout the match.

Updated: 14-11-2024 23:50 IST
Deepika scored five goals in the match. (Photo- HI Media). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

The Indian Women's Hockey Team decimated Thailand with a crushing 13-0 win during their third group stage match in the Bihar Women's Asian Champions Trophy Rajgir 2024, held at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium on Thursday. India's offensive dominance was spearheaded by Deepika, who netted five goals, bolstering India's stellar performance on the field. Preeti Dubey, Lalremsiami, Beauty Dungdung, Navneet Kaur, and Manisha Chauhan also contributed significantly to the emphatic victory, as confirmed by a press release from Hockey India.

Lalremsiami celebrated her 150th appearance, while Preeti Dubey marked her 50th cap during this highly anticipated match. The game started at a frenetic pace with Deepika seizing control early, executing a reverse tomahawk from the circle's center that bypassed Thailand's goalkeeper, Siraya Yimkrajang, setting India's authoritative tone. Despite Thailand's attempts to regain composure by reorganizing their defense, India's relentless play ensured continuous scoring opportunities. An assist from Sangita allowed Preeti Debey to easily double the lead, capitalizing on Thailand's defensive lapses.

The momentum continued into the second quarter as India's aggressive strategy earned them another penalty corner early on. Despite Thailand's defensive scrambles, another strike from Deepika further widened the margin. India's defense, notably bolstered by Salima and Neha's midfield control, remained unyielding, stifling any Thailand counter-attacks. As the first half concluded, India maintained decisive control, highlighted by Beauty Dungdung's well-timed goal. India maintained pressure throughout the second half, forcing Thailand onto the defensive backfoot. Further goals from Vaishnavi, Deepika, and Preeti cemented India's commanding lead, reflecting their unwavering determination and strategic superiority throughout the match.

Latest News

