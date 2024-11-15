Left Menu

Socceroos Eye Goodwin's Return for Bahrain Clash to Revive World Cup Hopes

Australia is optimistic as Craig Goodwin returns for the World Cup qualifier against Bahrain, seeking to overcome scoring struggles. The Socceroos' lapse in finishing skills has hampered their qualifying campaign, necessitating a strategic win to stay on track for the 2026 World Cup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2024 12:09 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 12:09 IST
Craig Goodwin

Australia is set to welcome back winger Craig Goodwin for their crucial World Cup qualifier against Bahrain, hoping his presence will inject a much-needed clinical edge. The Socceroos missed numerous key chances in their recent 0-0 draw against Saudi Arabia in Melbourne, barely managing to secure a point.

Absent due to suspension, Goodwin's creative flair was noticeably lacking as Australia fired 13 shots, none finding the net. Currently second in Group C behind Japan, the Socceroos aim to solidify their position and avoid the precarious playoff route to the 2026 finals.

Bahrain, despite a recent setback against China, remains a formidable opponent, having upset Australia 1-0 in a prior encounter. Under new coach Tony Popovic, the Socceroos are determined to overcome defensive opponents. Nevertheless, scoring issues persist, emphasizing the importance of Goodwin's return.

(With inputs from agencies.)

