Left Menu

Samurai Blue's Dominant Display in Jakarta

Japan defeated Indonesia 4-0 in Jakarta, advancing closer to a place in the 2026 World Cup finals. Goals from Minamino, Morita, Sugawara, and an own goal by Hubner ensured Japan's victory, keeping them atop Group C with 13 points, seven ahead of their nearest rivals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2024 19:47 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 19:47 IST
Samurai Blue's Dominant Display in Jakarta
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a resounding showcase of football prowess, Japan secured a 4-0 victory against Indonesia on Friday in Jakarta, solidifying their lead in Group C of the Asia's 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The match opened with an own goal from Indonesia's Justin Hubner, setting the tone for Japan's commanding performance. Successive goals by Takumi Minamino, Hidemasa Morita, and Yukinari Sugawara sealed the win, further distancing Japan from their rival teams.

Currently leading with 13 points, Japan sits comfortably above Australia, Saudi Arabia, China, and others within their group, making significant strides towards securing a place in the World Cup finals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024