Samurai Blue's Dominant Display in Jakarta

In a resounding showcase of football prowess, Japan secured a 4-0 victory against Indonesia on Friday in Jakarta, solidifying their lead in Group C of the Asia's 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The match opened with an own goal from Indonesia's Justin Hubner, setting the tone for Japan's commanding performance. Successive goals by Takumi Minamino, Hidemasa Morita, and Yukinari Sugawara sealed the win, further distancing Japan from their rival teams.

Currently leading with 13 points, Japan sits comfortably above Australia, Saudi Arabia, China, and others within their group, making significant strides towards securing a place in the World Cup finals.

(With inputs from agencies.)