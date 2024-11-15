Samurai Blue's Dominant Display in Jakarta
Japan defeated Indonesia 4-0 in Jakarta, advancing closer to a place in the 2026 World Cup finals. Goals from Minamino, Morita, Sugawara, and an own goal by Hubner ensured Japan's victory, keeping them atop Group C with 13 points, seven ahead of their nearest rivals.
In a resounding showcase of football prowess, Japan secured a 4-0 victory against Indonesia on Friday in Jakarta, solidifying their lead in Group C of the Asia's 2026 World Cup qualifiers.
The match opened with an own goal from Indonesia's Justin Hubner, setting the tone for Japan's commanding performance. Successive goals by Takumi Minamino, Hidemasa Morita, and Yukinari Sugawara sealed the win, further distancing Japan from their rival teams.
Currently leading with 13 points, Japan sits comfortably above Australia, Saudi Arabia, China, and others within their group, making significant strides towards securing a place in the World Cup finals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
