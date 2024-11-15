Left Menu

Japan's Dominance: World Cup Dream Closer after 4-0 Win over Indonesia

Japan gained a significant 4-0 victory over Indonesia in their 2026 World Cup qualifiers, bringing them closer to an assured finals position. With goals from Takumi Minamino, Hidemasa Morita, Yukinari Sugawara, and an own goal by Justin Hubner, Japan leads their group by seven points.

Updated: 15-11-2024 20:51 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 20:51 IST
Japan triumphed over Indonesia with a decisive 4-0 win in Jakarta, propelling them to the top of Group C in Asia's 2026 World Cup qualifiers. This victory puts Japan seven points clear, inching them closer to an assured spot in the finals.

Goals for Japan came courtesy of Takumi Minamino, Hidemasa Morita, Yukinari Sugawara, alongside an own goal from Indonesia's Justin Hubner. Despite fierce weather conditions and an initially challenging start, Hajime Moriyasu's team commandeered the game to secure their fourth win in five qualifiers.

Coach Moriyasu emphasized the importance of continuous victories to secure their World Cup berth. With Australia, Saudi Arabia, and China trailing on six points, Japan's position remains dominant as the qualifiers progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

