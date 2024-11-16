Left Menu

Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma Power India to Record T20 Victory

Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma scored incredible centuries leading India to a triumphant 135-run victory over South Africa, securing the T20 series. India set a formidable total of 283 for one, with the duo setting a record 210-run partnership. South Africa struggled, suffering their heaviest ever T20 defeat.

Updated: 16-11-2024 01:28 IST
Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma delivered electrifying performances as they led India to a commanding 135-run victory against South Africa in Johannesburg. This emphatic win clinched the four-match T20 International series for India, with a decisive 3-1 outcome.

India, opting to bat first, posted a monumental 283 for one in their 20 overs, thanks to stunning centuries from Samson and Varma. Samson, in a masterclass of batting, scored an unbeaten 109 runs from 56 balls, marking his third T20 century in just five innings. Varma was equally impressive, hammering 120 not out from 47 balls with 10 dazzling sixes. Together, they set a record 210-run partnership for the second wicket against a struggling South African attack.

In response, South Africa crumbled under pressure, managing only 148 runs. Arshdeep Singh's effective bowling, coupled with Hardik Pandya's seam deliveries, quickly dismantled their lineup. Despite a noteworthy effort from Tristan Stubbs, who scored 43, the hosts fell way short, marking their heaviest T20 loss in history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

