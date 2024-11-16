Ronaldo's Heroics Propel Portugal; UEFA Clash Abandoned Amidst Tensions

Cristiano Ronaldo delivered a stellar performance on Friday, scoring a penalty and an overhead kick to lead Portugal to a 5-1 victory over Poland, securing their place in the Nations League quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, a tense clash between Romania and Kosovo in Bucharest ended prematurely due to incidents involving players from both teams. UEFA is expected to provide further details on the situation, which was reportedly sparked by pro-Serbian chants that upset Kosovo players.

Elsewhere in the tournament, Scotland earned a much-needed victory over Croatia, while Spain continued their dominance with a win over Denmark. Northern Ireland moved closer to promotion with a win against Belarus.

(With inputs from agencies.)