Left Menu

Ronaldo's Heroics Propel Portugal; UEFA Clash Abandoned Amidst Tensions

Ronaldo scored twice as Portugal defeated Poland 5-1, securing a Nations League quarterfinal spot. Meanwhile, the Romania-Kosovo match was abandoned due to disturbances, highlighting ongoing tensions in the Balkans. Elsewhere, various teams make moves in the tournament standings, with notable wins for Scotland, Spain, and Northern Ireland.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 16-11-2024 09:12 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 09:12 IST
Ronaldo's Heroics Propel Portugal; UEFA Clash Abandoned Amidst Tensions
Ronaldo
  • Country:
  • Spain

Cristiano Ronaldo delivered a stellar performance on Friday, scoring a penalty and an overhead kick to lead Portugal to a 5-1 victory over Poland, securing their place in the Nations League quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, a tense clash between Romania and Kosovo in Bucharest ended prematurely due to incidents involving players from both teams. UEFA is expected to provide further details on the situation, which was reportedly sparked by pro-Serbian chants that upset Kosovo players.

Elsewhere in the tournament, Scotland earned a much-needed victory over Croatia, while Spain continued their dominance with a win over Denmark. Northern Ireland moved closer to promotion with a win against Belarus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024