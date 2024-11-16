Olympique Lyon's Financial Woes: A Race to Avoid Relegation

French club Olympique Lyonnais is under severe financial scrutiny and faces relegation from Ligue 1 if financial issues aren't resolved before the January transfer window. The club, owned by John Textor, cannot make new signings as per the financial restrictions placed by France's National Directorate of Management Control (DNCG).

The DNCG will also supervise Lyon's payroll. John Textor, who also co-owns clubs in Brazil, Belgium, and England, remains optimistic. He assured that the group's solid financial figures would generate surplus cash in the coming months, strengthening their long-term sustainability.

Earlier reports suggested that Lyon had listed most of their squad for transfers to raise funds, a claim denied by Textor. Lyon fans anxiously await the club's next financial moves, given its substantial summer transfer spending and looming financial targets.

(With inputs from agencies.)