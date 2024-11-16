Left Menu

Tilak Varma's Unconventional Ascension in T20 Cricket

Tilak Varma demonstrated a significant transformation in his batting approach during the fourth T20I in Johannesburg, proving his mastery over unconventional shots. His performance, echoed by childhood coach Salam Bayash, highlighted Tilak's evolution under the influence of Suryakumar Yadav, showcasing his potential in India's cricket future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-11-2024 17:17 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 17:17 IST
Tilak Varma

Tilak Varma took center stage during the fourth T20I in Johannesburg, surprising spectators with a performance that defied the initial strategy against him. South Africa's captain Aiden Markram brought in Keshav Maharaj to challenge Varma with a left-arm spin, based on Tilak's previous struggles, but the young batter quickly turned the tables with two impressive sixes.

Renowned for his flexibility, Varma adapted his batting style, drawing from lessons with fellow Mumbai Indian Suryakumar Yadav. This evolution became apparent as he swept a full-length ball from Andile Sipamala for a boundary. His childhood coach, Salam Bayash, emphasized how Varma built upon traditional skills to integrate modern batting techniques.

His performance resulted in a spectacular 47-ball hundred, a feat he discussed with praise for Suryakumar and his own growth in approach. Recognizing the importance of batting higher in the order, Varma seized the opportunity, reminiscent of past cricket legends, marking his rise in the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

