Tijil Rao Inches Closer to Formula LGB4 Glory

Tijil Rao, representing Dark Don Racing, nears the overall drivers’ championship in Formula LGB4 at the JK Tyre National Racing Championship. Amid tricky track conditions at Kari Motor Speedway, he secured a decisive victory. Meanwhile, Navaneeth Kumar triumphed in a shortened Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup race.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Coimbatore | Updated: 16-11-2024 20:20 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 20:20 IST
Tijil Rao, driving for Dark Don Racing, took a significant step toward clinching the drivers' championship in the Formula LGB4 category during the 27th JK Tyre National Racing Championship. Held at the Kari Motor Speedway, Rao demonstrated outstanding skill and determination, completing 15 laps in an impressive 23:02.750 minutes to claim victory. Despite starting second on the grid, he expertly navigated the challenging conditions, further solidifying his dominant performance throughout the racing season.

Saran Vikram of Momentum Sports finished the race in 23:03.725, taking second place, while MSport's Dhruv Goswami completed the podium with a time of 23:04.504. The adverse weather conditions from earlier showers, coupled with low light, provided a tough environment for all racers. Nevertheless, the top three's competitive driving kept spectators thoroughly engaged. With two more races on Sunday, Rao is on track to secure the championship based on aggregate points.

In the Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup, Navaneeth Kumar from Pondicherry emerged victorious after the race was truncated to six laps due to an incident. Successfully clocking in at 7:48.397, Kumar secured first place, outpacing Anish Shetty, who recorded a time of 7:50.894. Although initially in third, Rohan R was removed following an accident. Earlier, Rohan had comfortably finished the first bike race, completing nine laps in 11:44.984 under challenging track conditions, with Kumar and Shetty following closely.

(With inputs from agencies.)

