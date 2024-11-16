PCB Reveals Streamlined Central Contract List, Boosts Emerging Talent Focus

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has unveiled its latest streamlined list of centrally contracted players, prioritizing emerging talent by reducing the total number of contracts compared to the previous cycle. Last year's two-year central contracts for 20 players, reviewed at the 2023-24 season's end, are replaced with a sharper focus on current form.

In a significant move, Pakistan captain Fatima Sana and wicketkeeper-batter Muneeba Ali have ascended to Category A, recognizing their stellar performances and increasing influence in the game. Meanwhile, left-arm spinner Sadia Iqbal advances to Category B, acknowledging her valuable contributions to the team.

Newcomers Gull Feroza, Rameen Shamim, and Tasmia Rubab have made their way to the list, with Shamim and Rubab returning to central contracts after extended absences. This recalibration also sees the exclusion of several players as the PCB aligns with the ICC Women's Future Tours Programme 2025-29 yet ensures they remain available for selection.

