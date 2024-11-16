Ashu Malik Leads Dabang Delhi KC to Victory over Bengaluru Bulls in Thrilling PKL Match

Dabang Delhi KC displayed a formidable performance against Bengaluru Bulls, with a commanding 35-25 victory in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 11 clash at Noida Indoor Stadium on Saturday. Ashu Malik, who was in exceptional form, achieved his 10th Super 10 of the season.

Malik's 14-point haul, supported by Yogesh's Hi-5, played a crucial role in propelling Delhi into the top 5. Bengaluru Bulls had Pardeep Narwal scoring 5, Nitin Rawal contributing 7, and Akshit adding 4, according to an official PKL release. The game began with Ashu Malik setting a strong tone for Delhi, countered by Bengaluru's Jai Bhagwan with a sharp two-point raid.

As the match progressed, Ashu Malik continued to capitalize, establishing an early lead. Midway through, Pardeep Narwal attempted to close the gap for the Bulls, aided by a Super Tackle from Nitin Rawal. However, Delhi's defense, including contributions from Yogesh and Sandeep, held firm, leading 18-13 at halftime. Despite Bengaluru's best efforts, Delhi maintained their dominance, culminating in a decisive 'ALL OUT' by Malik in the final minute.

(With inputs from agencies.)