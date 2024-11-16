Left Menu

Historic Merger: Pickleball Federations Unite for Global Growth

The International Pickleball Federation and World Pickleball Federation have announced plans to merge, aiming to create a unified organization to advance pickleball globally. This merger is timely, coinciding with the sport's 60th anniversary, and seeks to strengthen international ties and governance while inviting other bodies to join the initiative.

Representative Image. (Photo- IPF and APF). Image Credit: ANI
The International Pickleball Federation (IPF) and the World Pickleball Federation (WPF), two of the leading authorities on pickleball, have officially announced their plans to merge. The unified organization aims to bolster the sport's global development, and foster a cohesive community through this landmark decision.

This union comes at a significant juncture as the sport nears its 60th anniversary in 2025. This milestone marks six decades since pickleball's inception on Bainbridge Island, Washington. Next year also sees the 10th anniversary of the Bainbridge Cup and the inaugural World Pickleball Games, with the new federation adopting WPF's name, while embracing IPF's inclusive mission of 'No Country Left Behind.'

To ensure a smooth transition, a board with representatives from both federations, guided by an independent advisor from the International Olympic Committee, will oversee the process. This merger not only represents unified governance but also calls upon the Global Pickleball Federation and others for further consolidation, all under a banner of inclusivity and growth. IPF and WPF leaders Arvind Prabhoo and Seymour Rifkind are committed to making the future of pickleball bright and accessible worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

