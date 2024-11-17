Left Menu

England Rugby's Struggles: A Painful Path to Progress

Following a 29-20 loss to South Africa, England coach Steve Borthwick remains optimistic. Despite repeated defeats in their Autumn series, he believes these challenges will ultimately benefit the team's development. England will face Japan next, where a win is crucial for Borthwick's standing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2024 03:15 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 03:15 IST
England Rugby's Struggles: A Painful Path to Progress

England coach Steve Borthwick remains optimistic despite the national team's latest defeat, a 29-20 loss to South Africa during their Autumn series. The ongoing struggle marks their sixth consecutive late-game loss against Tier One opponents. Borthwick, however, sees potential growth in these challenging times.

England displayed flashes of brilliance, notably taking a brief 22-19 lead after Marcus Smith's penalty, only to falter in the remaining minutes. Borthwick emphasized the value of adversity and pointed to the team's developmental phase, integrating young talent and a new playing style post-World Cup.

Upcoming matches, such as the game against Japan, are pivotal. Despite public scrutiny, Borthwick affirms strong support from the RFU, holding confidence in the team's path forward. However, a decisive victory against Japan seems imperative to bolster his credibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024