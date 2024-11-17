England Rugby's Struggles: A Painful Path to Progress

England coach Steve Borthwick remains optimistic despite the national team's latest defeat, a 29-20 loss to South Africa during their Autumn series. The ongoing struggle marks their sixth consecutive late-game loss against Tier One opponents. Borthwick, however, sees potential growth in these challenging times.

England displayed flashes of brilliance, notably taking a brief 22-19 lead after Marcus Smith's penalty, only to falter in the remaining minutes. Borthwick emphasized the value of adversity and pointed to the team's developmental phase, integrating young talent and a new playing style post-World Cup.

Upcoming matches, such as the game against Japan, are pivotal. Despite public scrutiny, Borthwick affirms strong support from the RFU, holding confidence in the team's path forward. However, a decisive victory against Japan seems imperative to bolster his credibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)