Paul Stuns Tyson: Intergenerational Clash Dominates Weekend Sports Highlights

Jake Paul beat Mike Tyson in a highly anticipated heavyweight boxing match in Texas. Texans' WR Nico Collins aims to return against Cowboys. NBA considers four-team All-Star format. Seahawks' Connor Williams retires. Taylor Knibb wins T100 Triathlon. Purdue triumphs over Alabama. Djokovic set to return strong for Australian Open.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2024 05:23 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 05:23 IST
Jake Paul

In a surprising turn of events, social media influencer and boxer Jake Paul triumphed over former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson in an intergenerational boxing match in Texas, attracting a sold-out crowd. Despite the high expectations surrounding the event, the match did not quite deliver the anticipated thrills.

Meanwhile, Texans WR Nico Collins is hopeful of returning to play against the Dallas Cowboys after recuperating from a hamstring injury that kept him out for five games. In basketball news, the NBA is reportedly mulling a significant change to its All-Star Game format with the potential introduction of a four-team mini-tournament.

In other sporting highlights, Seahawks' center Connor Williams has decided to retire for personal reasons, although a return seems unlikely. American triathlete Taylor Knibb secured victory at the first-ever T100 World Championship in Dubai despite harsh climatic conditions. With the Australian Open on the horizon, Carlos Alcaraz anticipates a formidable return from Novak Djokovic after the latter's relatively tame 2024 season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

