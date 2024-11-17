West Indies Triumph with Record T20 Run Chase

In an electrifying display of cricket, West Indies clinched a memorable five-wicket victory against England in a Twenty20 international match held on Saturday in St Lucia. A staggering 55-run contribution came from England's opener Phil Salt, bolstered by an aggressive unbeaten 62 by Jacob Bethell.

England set a formidable target of 218 for five in their allotted 20 overs. However, West Indies, determined to bounce back, saw a stunning partnership from openers Shai Hope and Evin Lewis. They smashed 136 runs in just nine overs, putting the team on track for a record-breaking chase.

Despite the loss, England retains a commanding 3-1 series lead. The remarkable pursuit saw captain Rovman Powell play a crucial role with a 38-run inning that sealed the victory with six balls remaining.

(With inputs from agencies.)