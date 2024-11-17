West Indies Triumph with Record T20 Run Chase
West Indies defeated England with a record run chase in the fourth T20 international in St Lucia. Openers Shai Hope and Evin Lewis led the charge with 136 runs. The victory, powered by captain Rovman Powell, marked the highest-ever successful run chase in the Caribbean.
In an electrifying display of cricket, West Indies clinched a memorable five-wicket victory against England in a Twenty20 international match held on Saturday in St Lucia. A staggering 55-run contribution came from England's opener Phil Salt, bolstered by an aggressive unbeaten 62 by Jacob Bethell.
England set a formidable target of 218 for five in their allotted 20 overs. However, West Indies, determined to bounce back, saw a stunning partnership from openers Shai Hope and Evin Lewis. They smashed 136 runs in just nine overs, putting the team on track for a record-breaking chase.
Despite the loss, England retains a commanding 3-1 series lead. The remarkable pursuit saw captain Rovman Powell play a crucial role with a 38-run inning that sealed the victory with six balls remaining.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- West Indies
- England
- cricket
- T20
- run chase
- St Lucia
- Shai Hope
- Evin Lewis
- Rovman Powell
- Twenty20