Abhishek Sharma Powers Sunrisers to Record IPL Run Chase

In a stunning display of batting prowess, Abhishek Sharma spearheaded Sunrisers Hyderabad to a historic IPL victory over Punjab Kings, chasing down a towering 245-run target with ease.

Sharma's blistering 141 off 55 deliveries and a strategic 171-run partnership with Travis Head, who contributed 66, overshadowed the efforts of Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer.

Despite Iyer's impressive 82-run knock, it was the Sunrisers' powerful response that dominated, securing a decisive eight-wicket win in just 18.3 overs.

(With inputs from agencies.)