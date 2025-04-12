Abhishek Sharma Powers Sunrisers to Record IPL Run Chase
Abhishek Sharma's explosive innings of 141 from 55 balls, alongside a strong partnership with Travis Head, led Sunrisers Hyderabad to a remarkable eight-wicket victory over Punjab Kings in a high-stakes IPL match, successfully chasing down a colossal target of 245 runs with ease.
In a stunning display of batting prowess, Abhishek Sharma spearheaded Sunrisers Hyderabad to a historic IPL victory over Punjab Kings, chasing down a towering 245-run target with ease.
Sharma's blistering 141 off 55 deliveries and a strategic 171-run partnership with Travis Head, who contributed 66, overshadowed the efforts of Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer.
Despite Iyer's impressive 82-run knock, it was the Sunrisers' powerful response that dominated, securing a decisive eight-wicket win in just 18.3 overs.
