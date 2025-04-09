Thrilling IPL Match: Rajasthan Royals Fall Short in Run Chase
Rajasthan Royals fell short of their 218-run target against formidable bowling from opponents. Despite noteworthy efforts from Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetmyer, the Royals were bowled out for 159 in 19.2 overs.
- Country:
- India
In a thrilling IPL encounter, the Rajasthan Royals were unable to reach their target of 218 runs, ultimately bowled out for 159 in 19.2 overs. The team's chase, while initially promising, was thwarted by the relentless attack of their opponents' bowlers.
Captain Sanju Samson made a notable contribution of 41 runs, and Shimron Hetmyer put up a robust fight with 52 runs. However, the combined efforts of bowlers like Prasidh Krishna, who took three crucial wickets, and Rashid Khan, who claimed two, proved too formidable for the Royals.
The Royal's loss sets the stage for intense competition in the IPL, underscoring the high caliber of play and the unpredictable nature of Twenty20 cricket.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rashid Khan Passes Bumrah to Become Third-Fastest in IPL's 150-Wicket Club
Sanju Samson Cleared for Captaincy: A New Chapter for Rajasthan Royals
Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson Power Rajasthan Royals to Stunning Total
Yashasvi Jaiswal Cherishes Working with Rahul Dravid and Sanju Samson at Rajasthan Royals