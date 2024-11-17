Left Menu

Warner Bros Discovery and NBA Settle Landmark Lawsuit

Warner Bros Discovery has resolved its breach of contract lawsuit against the NBA, securing rights to NBA content for the next decade. This settlement avoids a prolonged court battle, and Warner Bros Discovery has also licensed 'Inside the NBA' to ESPN and ABC for the upcoming season.

Updated: 17-11-2024 08:35 IST
Warner Bros Discovery has reached a settlement in its breach of contract lawsuit against the National Basketball Association (NBA), according to sources. The settlement, reported by the Wall Street Journal, ensures Warner Bros Discovery remains a partner with the league for the next ten years.

The legal agreement provides Warner Bros Discovery access to substantial NBA content both domestically and internationally, preventing what could have been an extended courtroom conflict. Details of the deal are anticipated to be publicly disclosed soon. Neither Warner Bros Discovery nor the NBA offered comments to Reuters outside regular business hours.

In another significant move, Warner Bros Discovery finalized a deal to license its acclaimed 'Inside the NBA' program to Disney's ESPN and ABC networks beginning next season. This follows the company's lawsuit filed in July against the NBA for granting game broadcasting rights to Disney's ESPN, Comcast's NBCUniversal, and Amazon, a deal reportedly worth $77 billion.

