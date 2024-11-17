Warner Bros Discovery and NBA Settle Landmark Lawsuit

Warner Bros Discovery has reached a settlement in its breach of contract lawsuit against the National Basketball Association (NBA), according to sources. The settlement, reported by the Wall Street Journal, ensures Warner Bros Discovery remains a partner with the league for the next ten years.

The legal agreement provides Warner Bros Discovery access to substantial NBA content both domestically and internationally, preventing what could have been an extended courtroom conflict. Details of the deal are anticipated to be publicly disclosed soon. Neither Warner Bros Discovery nor the NBA offered comments to Reuters outside regular business hours.

In another significant move, Warner Bros Discovery finalized a deal to license its acclaimed 'Inside the NBA' program to Disney's ESPN and ABC networks beginning next season. This follows the company's lawsuit filed in July against the NBA for granting game broadcasting rights to Disney's ESPN, Comcast's NBCUniversal, and Amazon, a deal reportedly worth $77 billion.

(With inputs from agencies.)