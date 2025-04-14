ADB Commits $20M to ABC Impact Fund II to Accelerate Sustainable Growth in Asia

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has announced a landmark equity investment of up to $20 million in ABC Impact Fund II LP (ABC Impact II), a regional private equity fund managed by Temasek Trust Asset Management Pte. Ltd. (TTAM). This strategic investment aims to catalyze sustainable development by channeling growth capital into innovative, impact-driven businesses across Asia and the Pacific.

Targeting Transformative Change Across Key Sectors

ABC Impact II is dedicated to addressing some of the region’s most urgent social and environmental challenges. The fund will focus on four priority development areas:

Better Health Care and Education – Supporting enterprises that enhance access to quality health services and inclusive education, especially in underserved communities. Financial and Digital Inclusion – Enabling wider access to digital tools, financial services, and technologies for low-income and rural populations. Sustainable Food and Agriculture – Backing innovations in agri-tech, food security, and responsible supply chains to promote sustainability from farm to fork. Climate and Water Solutions – Financing scalable solutions that mitigate climate change, enhance resilience, and ensure clean water and sanitation.

These focus areas align closely with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and ADB’s commitment to fostering inclusive and environmentally sustainable growth in the region.

ADB's Strategic Vision for Impact Investing

“The impact investment landscape in the region remains nascent, with a significant funding gap for growth-stage companies,” said Jackie Surtani, Regional Director and Head of ADB’s Singapore Office. “ADB’s investment in ABC Impact Fund II reflects our commitment to catalyzing impact capital across Asia and the Pacific. By supporting innovative businesses that tackle pressing social and environmental challenges, we aim to improve lives and livelihoods throughout the region."

ADB's participation in the fund not only injects vital capital but also serves as a signal to other institutional investors, helping to de-risk investment opportunities and attract additional funding into the impact space.

Regional Reach with a Focus on High-Impact Markets

ABC Impact II will concentrate its efforts on high-potential markets, including the People’s Republic of China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, and Viet Nam. These countries present significant opportunities for impact-driven investments due to their growing populations, emerging economies, and the urgent need for inclusive development.

By focusing on mid-market companies—often overlooked by traditional investors—the fund is poised to bridge a critical financing gap and help businesses scale innovative solutions that deliver measurable social and environmental outcomes.

Upholding Global Standards for Impact Integrity

ABC Impact is a signatory to the Operating Principles for Impact Management (OPIM), a globally recognized framework endorsed by nearly 200 organizations across more than 40 countries. This ensures that the fund adheres to rigorous standards in managing, measuring, and reporting the impact of its investments.

Further enhancing credibility, ABC Impact II’s commitment to impact integrity is independently verified by Bluemark, a global leader in impact assurance and verification services. This external verification reinforces the fund’s transparency and accountability in delivering on its impact objectives.

Backed by Strong Institutional Support

Established in Singapore, ABC Impact is a leading private equity impact fund with over $600 million in capitalization. It is managed by Temasek Trust Asset Management, an impact-focused asset manager under Temasek Trust. The fund's mission is to provide long-term equity financing and capacity-building support to companies that are not only financially viable but also mission-aligned in driving positive change.

By collaborating with institutional partners such as ADB, ABC Impact aims to scale its reach and deepen its impact across the region.

A Catalyst for the Future

This investment signals a growing trend among multilateral development banks to embrace innovative financing mechanisms that blend financial returns with social good. As the Asia-Pacific region grapples with a host of developmental challenges, the collaboration between ADB and ABC Impact II represents a proactive step toward building resilient, equitable, and sustainable economies.

In a region where impact investing is still in its early stages, the fund is expected to serve as a catalyst for systemic change, fostering a more inclusive financial ecosystem and paving the way for a new wave of responsible investing.