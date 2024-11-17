Sourav Ganguly Urges Mohammed Shami to Join India’s Squad in Australia
Former cricketer Sourav Ganguly advocated for Mohammed Shami's participation in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in Australia following Shami's impressive return in the Ranji Trophy. Ganguly believes Shami's presence would strengthen India's relatively inexperienced bowling attack against Australia.
- Country:
- India
Former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly has thrown his support behind fast bowler Mohammed Shami, encouraging him to skip the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and join Team India in Australia for the forthcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
Ganguly's endorsement follows Shami's exceptional performance in the Ranji Trophy, where he claimed seven wickets, marking a successful return to cricket after a year-long injury break. Shami's inclusion in the upcoming series is seen as vital, given India's current lack of seasoned pace bowlers.
The upcoming Test series, starting on November 22 in Perth, promises an exciting clash with fixtures across Australia, concluding with the final Test in Sydney on January 7. Ganguly's urging comes at a crucial time as India prepares for this anticipated contest.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Indian cricket team suffers whitewash in a three-Test series at home for first time in its Test history.
Ajaz Patel's Six-Wicket Haul Leads New Zealand to Historic Test Series Whitewash Over India
Kiwis Make History with Unprecedented Test Series Win in India
New Zealand Achieves Historic Whitewash Over India in Test Series
New Zealand Stuns India: Historic Whitewash in Test Series