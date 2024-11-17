Left Menu

Tijil Rao Triumphs: A Stellar Season in LGB Formula 4 Racing

Dark Don Racing's Tijil Rao secured the drivers' championship in the LGB Formula 4 category at the JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championship. Despite not winning the final races, he maintained a significant lead. Seasoned racer Saran Vikram impressed with wins, but Rao's overall performance sealed his victory.

Dark Don Racing's Tijil Rao ended his season on a high note, clinching the drivers' championship in the LGB Formula 4 category during the 27th JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championship on Sunday. The event, held at the Kari Motor Speedway, saw the 22-year-old smiling confidently, having amassed a significant lead ahead of the final round near Coimbatore.

While seasoned competitor Saran Vikram surprised by winning the first and second races, Rao remained unperturbed, knowing the overall trophy was already within his grasp. "It's been a brilliant season for me, and I'm grateful to my team and JK Tyre for this platform," said Rao, a Bengaluru native.

Saran Vikram showcased his racing prowess with dominating performances, despite being tailed by Mehul Agarwal and Rao. He set remarkable times, securing the last LGB Formula 4 race of the day. Meanwhile, on a different patch of tarmac, Navaneeth Kumar from Pondicherry captured the Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup, rounding out an exciting day of racing.

