Delhi Speedster Harshit Rana's Rise Against Aussie Challenge

Delhi's promising pacer Harshit Rana, with his raw pace and bounce, challenges senior teammate Prasidh Krishna for the third pacer's spot in India's Test squad against Australia. Mohammed Shami's return is cautious, with selectors wanting more performances before the Border-Gavaskar Trophy due to injury concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2024 17:46 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 17:46 IST
Harshit Rana
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's promising fast-bowler Harshit Rana is emerging as a potential contender for the third pacer position in India's playing XI for the upcoming Test against Australia in Perth on November 22. With just 10 first-class matches under his belt, Rana's consistent pace and ability to generate bounce have caught the attention of the team selectors.

Rana's performances during practice sessions at the WACA ground have been notable, where his raw pace has often challenged the Indian batters. Meanwhile, India's bowling coach Morne Morkel has been diligently working with Prasidh Krishna from Karnataka, who brings experience from two Test matches and recent success in the 'A' series against Australia.

Additionally, Mohammed Shami's international comeback remains cautious. The BCCI's medical team and national selectors prefer Shami to play additional games in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy to ensure his fitness before considering him for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, especially as he showed promise in Bengal's victory against Madhya Pradesh with a seven-wicket haul.

(With inputs from agencies.)

