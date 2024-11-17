Left Menu

India's Football Feud: Battle Against Malaysia for a Turnaround

India's football team, under head coach Marquez Manolo, is preparing to face off against Malaysia in an international friendly. After a series of losses and draws, the team aims to end their winless streak. The outcome could shape their momentum heading into the 2027 Asian Cup Qualifiers.

Hyderabad | Updated: 17-11-2024 18:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

India's football squad is set to square off against Malaysia in a crucial international friendly on Monday, under the guidance of head coach Marquez Manolo. Despite three matches without a win—drawing twice and losing to Syria—Manolo remains optimistic about addressing the team's need for comprehensive improvements.

Facing the familiar opponents, Manolo emphasized the importance of adjustments in attack, defense, transitions, and set pieces. He noted, "The team with fewer mistakes usually wins the game," and aims for a less error-prone performance against Malaysia. Both teams share a balanced history in their 32 encounters, each securing 12 victories.

As they gear up for the 2027 Asian Cup Qualifiers, the upcoming match marks a final chance to secure a victory this year. This event is not only a prestigious clash but a test of progress for India, ranked 125th in FIFA standings, placed in Pot 1 for the qualifiers—contrasting with Malaysia's Pot 2 position.

(With inputs from agencies.)

