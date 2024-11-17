Rory McIlroy's Sterling Triumph: Seals Sixth Race to Dubai Title

Rory McIlroy wrapped up the season triumphantly by seizing the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai, surpassing Rasmus Hojgaard by two strokes, securing his sixth Race to Dubai title.

The 35-year-old Northern Irishman completed the final round with a 69 at Jumeirah Golf Estates, capping off at 15 under par, thanks to timely birdies in the last three holes that distanced him from Denmark's Hojgaard's pursuit.

Matching Seve Ballesteros's record with six Race to Dubai wins in the European Tour's marathon, McIlroy entered the final tournament primed for a third consecutive title, boasting a lead of 1,785.02 points over South African contender Thriston Lawrence.

