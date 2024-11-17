Left Menu

Rory McIlroy's Sterling Triumph: Seals Sixth Race to Dubai Title

Rory McIlroy clinched his sixth Race to Dubai title at the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai. The 35-year-old Northern Irish golfer finished two strokes ahead of Rasmus Hojgaard, carding a final-round 69 to secure the victory. McIlroy equaled Seve Ballesteros with six titles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2024 18:07 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 18:07 IST
Rory McIlroy wrapped up the season triumphantly by seizing the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai, surpassing Rasmus Hojgaard by two strokes, securing his sixth Race to Dubai title.

The 35-year-old Northern Irishman completed the final round with a 69 at Jumeirah Golf Estates, capping off at 15 under par, thanks to timely birdies in the last three holes that distanced him from Denmark's Hojgaard's pursuit.

Matching Seve Ballesteros's record with six Race to Dubai wins in the European Tour's marathon, McIlroy entered the final tournament primed for a third consecutive title, boasting a lead of 1,785.02 points over South African contender Thriston Lawrence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

