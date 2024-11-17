The Cricket Duel: Mitchell Johnson Reflects on Virat Kohli's Impact and Rivalry

In a candid reflection, former Australian fast bowler Mitchell Johnson delves into his on-field rivalry with Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli, highlighting how Kohli's presence has reshaped Indian cricket. Johnson remarks on Kohli's aggressive attitude and compares it to his predecessor, Sachin Tendulkar, noting its rarity among Indian players.

Though Kohli has faced a significant dip in performance recently, with a notable drop in Test rankings, Johnson admires Kohli's ability to motivate teammates. Johnson points out Kohli's transformational impact on Indian cricket, especially in fostering a competitive attitude among players.

The former pacer anticipates Kohli's potential comeback in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy matches in Australia. As Kohli prepares for possibly his final tour down under, Johnson hopes to witness Kohli's resurgence, which would further enhance their historic cricket rivalry.

