Haryana Steelers Triumph in Tight Encounter with Tamil Thalaivas

In a thrilling encounter at the Noida Indoor Stadium, the Haryana Steelers clinched victory over the Tamil Thalaivas with a score of 36-29 in Match 59 of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 11. Mohammedreza Shadloui's stellar seven-point performance, including a High 5, was instrumental in the close contest.

The match commenced with both teams adopting a cautious strategy, relying heavily on Do-Or-Die raids to gain early advantages. Vinay's remarkable Super Raid shifted momentum in favor of the Haryana Steelers. Despite the Tamil Thalaivas' initial lead due to their strong defensive tactics, Rahul Sethpal's successful tackle paved the way for a Steelers comeback.

As the match progressed on an even keel, it was the Do-Or-Die raids that determined the outcome. A key raid by Vinay not only neutralized Abhishek Manokaran but also set the stage for a decisive Haryana Steelers' win. Narender Kandola's late attempts to turn the tide were thwarted by Shadloui's final tackle, confirming the Steelers' victory with a crucial all-out by Manpreet Singh's squad.

(With inputs from agencies.)