In a decisive rugby match on Sunday, Australia's Matt Faessler and Tom Wright each scored a hat-trick of tries, leading the Wallabies to a resounding 52-20 victory over a lackluster Wales team. This defeat marked Wales' 11th successive loss, heaping further pressure on veteran coach Warren Gatland, whose performance is under increasing scrutiny.

The Wallabies, who have struggled with their own form this year, showcased a marked improvement by securing their second consecutive win, following a 42-37 triumph over England last week. The victory was bolstered by tries from Nick Frost and Len Ikitau, with Noah Lolesio successfully converting six kicks.

Wales managed to put points on the board through tries from Aaron Wainwright and Ben Thomas, supplemented by eight points from flyhalf Gareth Anscombe's boot and a conversion by Sam Costelow. The loss casts a shadow over the team's performance since their last win at the World Cup 13 months ago.

