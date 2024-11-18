Wallabies' Triumph: Australia's Record Win in Cardiff

In an electric display of rugby supremacy, Australia's Wallabies overwhelmed Wales 52-20 on Sunday, marking a record victory in Cardiff. Hooker Matt Faessler and fullback Tom Wright each scored a hat-trick, leading to Wales' 11th consecutive defeat and increasing the pressure on embattled coach Warren Gatland.

Australia's performance was bolstered by tries from Nick Frost and Len Ikitau, with exceptional conversions by Noah Lolesio. This win follows their recent success against England, indicating a positive shift in fortunes for the Wallabies after a challenging year.

Despite initial resistance from the Welsh side, Australia asserted dominance early, racing to a 19-0 lead within 22 minutes. Wales, however, failed to capitalize on key moments, and with Australia's tactical prowess shining through, they secured a memorable triumph.

