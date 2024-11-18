Left Menu

Wallabies' Triumph: Australia's Record Win in Cardiff

Australia's Wallabies trounced Wales 52-20 with hat-tricks from Matt Faessler and Tom Wright. This marks Australia’s second straight win, amid Wales’ record 11th consecutive defeat. The result piles pressure on Welsh coach Warren Gatland. Australia's Nick Frost and Len Ikitau also scored, with Noah Lolesio contributing six conversions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-11-2024 00:07 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 00:07 IST
In an electric display of rugby supremacy, Australia's Wallabies overwhelmed Wales 52-20 on Sunday, marking a record victory in Cardiff. Hooker Matt Faessler and fullback Tom Wright each scored a hat-trick, leading to Wales' 11th consecutive defeat and increasing the pressure on embattled coach Warren Gatland.

Australia's performance was bolstered by tries from Nick Frost and Len Ikitau, with exceptional conversions by Noah Lolesio. This win follows their recent success against England, indicating a positive shift in fortunes for the Wallabies after a challenging year.

Despite initial resistance from the Welsh side, Australia asserted dominance early, racing to a 19-0 lead within 22 minutes. Wales, however, failed to capitalize on key moments, and with Australia's tactical prowess shining through, they secured a memorable triumph.

