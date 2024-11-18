Britain Battles to Billie Jean King Cup Semifinals

Britain continued its remarkable journey in the Billie Jean King Cup by ousting defending champions Canada in a thrilling quarterfinal match held in Malaga.

Katie Boulter delivered a decisive 2-0 win over Leylah Fernandez, adding to Emma Raducanu's earlier victory against Rebecca Marino, as Britain aims for its first-ever title despite being a four-time finalist. Canada, the previous year's champion, found themselves outmatched on this occasion.

Anne Keothavong, Britain's captain, remarked on the achievement but stressed the importance of remaining focused as they prepare to face Slovakia in the semifinals. Slovakia, after defeating the United States and Australia, now stands as Britain's next formidable opponent.

(With inputs from agencies.)