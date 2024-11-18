Left Menu

Nadal's Uncertain Farewell at Davis Cup: Final Showdown or Spectator?

Rafael Nadal remains tight-lipped about his participation in his final tennis event, the Davis Cup, amid unresolved injuries. Spain's captain David Ferrer hasn't decided if Nadal will play in Tuesday's match against the Netherlands. Nadal announced his retirement after this event due to recurring injuries.

Updated: 18-11-2024 15:18 IST
As Rafael Nadal nears his final tennis event at the Davis Cup, uncertainty looms over his participation. Neither Nadal nor Spain's captain, David Ferrer, confirmed whether the 22-time Grand Slam winner will take to the court against the Netherlands in Tuesday's crucial quarterfinal match.

Spain's team, gearing up to face the Netherlands on an indoor hard court, holds its breath as Ferrer has not yet decided on Nadal's role. If victorious, Spain will advance to the semifinals on Friday, with the Davis Cup championship to be determined on Sunday.

Nadal, who has been plagued by injuries, announced his retirement post-Davis Cup. He admitted that his body can no longer compete at the level he demands. The tennis great hasn't played since the Paris Olympics and is reflective about his career's conclusion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

