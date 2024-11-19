Left Menu

Yashasvi Jaiswal: India's Next Cricket Legend?

Coach Jwala Singh sees his prodigy, Yashasvi Jaiswal, as the future legend of Indian cricket. Following a successful Test debut against the West Indies in 2023, Jaiswal's journey from hardship to promising talent showcases his determination, reminding Singh of his own cricket dreams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 09:30 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 09:30 IST
Yashasvi Jaiswal (Photo: BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Yashasvi Jaiswal, a rising star in Indian cricket, is being celebrated by his coach, Jwala Singh, as a future legend. Jaiswal's journey began with a remarkable Test debut against the West Indies in 2023, showcasing his potential as an all-format player.

Singh, who has witnessed Jaiswal's dedication firsthand, believes the young cricketer is on track to become a legend within the next few years. Jaiswal's early determination caught Singh's attention when he found the boy practicing on Mumbai's Azad Maidan despite challenging conditions.

Facing personal hardships, Jaiswal's resolve was unwavering. After moving from Uttar Pradesh, he resided in a tent on the Maidan to pursue his cricket dream. Under Singh's mentorship since 2013, he honed his skills and mental toughness, leading him to become India's leading Test run-getter in 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

