Yashasvi Jaiswal: India's Next Cricket Legend?

Yashasvi Jaiswal, a rising star in Indian cricket, is being celebrated by his coach, Jwala Singh, as a future legend. Jaiswal's journey began with a remarkable Test debut against the West Indies in 2023, showcasing his potential as an all-format player.

Singh, who has witnessed Jaiswal's dedication firsthand, believes the young cricketer is on track to become a legend within the next few years. Jaiswal's early determination caught Singh's attention when he found the boy practicing on Mumbai's Azad Maidan despite challenging conditions.

Facing personal hardships, Jaiswal's resolve was unwavering. After moving from Uttar Pradesh, he resided in a tent on the Maidan to pursue his cricket dream. Under Singh's mentorship since 2013, he honed his skills and mental toughness, leading him to become India's leading Test run-getter in 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)