Bangladesh Secures ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Spot Amid West Indies' Heartbreak

Amid a heartbreaking finale for the West Indies, the Bangladesh women's cricket team has secured the final spot for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025. This confirmation follows the West Indies' nail-biting defeat to Thailand in the qualifiers' concluding match, finalizing the tournament lineup set to take place in India later this year.

Needing to chase down 167 runs in a mere 10.1 overs to qualify, the West Indies faced a virtually impossible task. Despite a valiant effort to keep their World Cup dreams alive, they fell just 11 runs short by the end of the 10th over. Their slender hopes of qualifying were dashed after failing to meet the precise run requirement in a tight contest in Lahore.

For Bangladesh, this triumph marks their second World Cup appearance. They successfully secured their place through a strong qualifier campaign, boasting three wins out of five games, thanks to impressive individual performances. The team displayed tenacity and skill, spearheaded by captain Nigar Sultana Joty, earning their spot through a superior Net Run Rate advantage.

