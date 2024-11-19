Left Menu

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson: Record-Betting Spectacle

Jake Paul defeated Mike Tyson in a highly anticipated boxing match that set record betting numbers. Despite skeptics, the fight captivated fans from different generations, pulling in more bets than any other event in BetMGM's history. The bout drew immense interest and engagement across multiple sportsbook platforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lasvegas | Updated: 19-11-2024 09:55 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 09:51 IST
Mike Tyson Image Credit: Twitter (@MikeTyson)

In a much-hyped matchup, Jake Paul claimed unanimous victory over boxing legend Mike Tyson, captivating audiences with record-setting betting numbers. Despite Tyson's age, the bout generated excitement across different demographics, reminiscent of classic Tyson moments and showcasing Paul's growing influence in the ring.

According to BetMGM, the fight became its most-bet boxing or mixed-martial arts event, attracting immense interest comparable to an NFL Monday night game, as noted by Craig Mucklow of Caesars Sportsbook. Fans of Iron Mike and Paul's newer supporters contributed to the overwhelming betting traffic, aligning with a generational interest in combat sports.

DraftKings' Johnny Avello revealed that bettors were drawn to the nostalgia of seeing Tyson return to the ring, even at 58. As Paul continues to garner attention with his fights, sportsbooks anticipate even greater engagement in future events. The fight was hosted at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, drawing significant handles despite the restrictions on legal betting states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

