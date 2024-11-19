BCCI Bench Shafali Verma for Australia ODI Series Amid Slump

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to bench Shafali Verma from the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia, set for December. This decision comes in wake of her consistently poor performances over the past year.

The promising 20-year-old, touted as the future of Indian women's cricket, has struggled to meet expectations. Despite a promising start in 2021, Verma has not registered a half-century since her unbeaten 71 against Sri Lanka in 2022, scoring a meager 108 runs in six matches this year.

The team, for the series against Australia, will feature new names like Harleen Deol and Richa Ghosh, with the matches lined up at Allan Border Field and WACA Ground. This series is part of the ICC Women's Championship, intensifying the spotlight on these fresh talents.

(With inputs from agencies.)