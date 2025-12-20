Crawley Commends Australia as Ashes Pressure Mounts

Zak Crawley, England's opening batsman, has recognized Australia's prowess after a tough day at Adelaide Oval, which left England facing a potential Ashes series defeat. The visitors are chasing a world-record target of 435 runs, but their score of 207 for six by stumps on day four underscores the difficulty of the task.

England has struggled on Australian soil, not winning a Test there in 15 years. Crawley's individual effort of 85 runs kept England's hopes alive, but he emphasized that the hosts have shown why they are favorites. With the series losses in Perth and Brisbane, the challenge ahead appears daunting.

Crawley also defended his teammate, Ollie Pope, who has faced criticism for his performance, highlighting the difficulty of his role and his past contributions. England's ability to surmount a 228-run deficit on a deteriorating pitch will be put to the test on day five, spearheaded by Will Jacks and Jamie Smith.

