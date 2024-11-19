Australia Warned Against Provoking Virat Kohli in Upcoming Series

In a strategy-focused statement, former Australian cricket captain Michael Clarke advised the team to steer clear of sledging Indian cricket star Virat Kohli in the impending Border Gavaskar Trophy series. Despite Kohli's recent struggle to maintain his batting prowess in Tests, Clarke believes the psychological advantage should not be handed over to the seasoned batsman.

Since 2020, Kohli, dubbed the 'Chase Master', has faced challenges with only two centuries in 34 Tests. Critics have questioned his form, but Clarke pointed out that Australian pitches have often been seen as Kohli's stage for redemption. Clarke emphasized that provocation could ignite his competitive spirit, making him a formidable opponent.

Amid apprehensions over his fitness, Kohli remains a figure of hope for India's success. With the series set to kick off in Perth, he has intensified his preparations, showing resilience during practice matches despite concerns. Kohli's performance remains crucial, as his contributions are expected to be vital for India's journey in the series.

