Australia Warned Against Provoking Virat Kohli in Upcoming Series

Michael Clarke advises Australia to avoid sledging Virat Kohli during the Border Gavaskar Trophy, highlighting Kohli's hunger to reclaim form. With the series starting in Perth, Kohli aims to silence critics amid fitness concerns and a challenging Test record since 2020. The cricketing world watches in anticipation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 12:52 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 12:52 IST
Australia Warned Against Provoking Virat Kohli in Upcoming Series
Virat Kohli (Photo: BCCI/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategy-focused statement, former Australian cricket captain Michael Clarke advised the team to steer clear of sledging Indian cricket star Virat Kohli in the impending Border Gavaskar Trophy series. Despite Kohli's recent struggle to maintain his batting prowess in Tests, Clarke believes the psychological advantage should not be handed over to the seasoned batsman.

Since 2020, Kohli, dubbed the 'Chase Master', has faced challenges with only two centuries in 34 Tests. Critics have questioned his form, but Clarke pointed out that Australian pitches have often been seen as Kohli's stage for redemption. Clarke emphasized that provocation could ignite his competitive spirit, making him a formidable opponent.

Amid apprehensions over his fitness, Kohli remains a figure of hope for India's success. With the series set to kick off in Perth, he has intensified his preparations, showing resilience during practice matches despite concerns. Kohli's performance remains crucial, as his contributions are expected to be vital for India's journey in the series.

(With inputs from agencies.)

